Re-Open Florida Task Force Launches Public Comment Submission Portal

Saturday, the Re-Open Florida Task Force assembled by Governor Ron DeSantis launched a public comment submission portal open to give all Floridians an opportunity to provide opinions and ideas on the best way to “reopen” Florida.

A written Saturday morning email, the Governor’s office said, “Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis. All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy.”

Residents can submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

You may access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form by clicking here.

Friday, DeSantis said the task force had met for more than 20 hours during the week. Audio recordings for all previous Task Force meetings are available here.