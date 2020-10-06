Dear Editor,

LOVED the 9/24/20 Photo of the Week! The best yet. That croc has been in hot weather hiding. Now with a tad cooler announcement of Autumn solstice, out he/she comes smiling with the sun’s warmth, along with Eduardo!

LOVED the full page of pride and accomplishment for our KB Community Foundation! Melissa and Team do a STELLAR JOB and we are blessed to have the foundation and its services reflect that KINDNESS MATTERS.

Keep the upbeat coming, we really need it these days!

Thank you for the paper’s service to our community as well.

Lisa Kornse and Larry Wasserscheid