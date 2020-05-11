Council members discuss resiliency projects and strategies for funding them during virtual workshop last Friday

The Key Biscayne Village Council did not tackle much long range planning at its strategic planning meeting Friday, but members who showed up for the virtual session did decide to move toward issuing up to $150 million in general obligation bonds for resiliency project.

The workshop began with department leaders discussing goals and priorities as related to a proposed three-year strategic action plan called the 2022 Action Plan, designed for the village to “chart the course” forward for staff and resources.

The highlights were given in department presentations:

- Administration (Juan Gutierrez, Director of Human Resources and Thomas Fossler, Chief of Staff, finance, procurement and communications)

- Police Department (Chief Charles Press)

- Fire Department (Chief Eric Lang)

- Public Works, Building, Zoning and Planning (Jake Ozyman, Director)

- Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (Todd Hofferberth, Director)

The meeting discussion focused on upcoming project priorities, development of action strategies, resource allocation, and funding mechanisms. However, the conversations were dominated by the staff’s priorities for resiliency-related projects.

With resiliency in mind, the council member talked about getting measures on the ballot for voters, either in the August primary or November general election.

They also discussed possibly issuing a general obligations bond to cover up to about $150 million in resiliency projects. Another option considered was having the village finance projects through smaller loans, taking advantage of low interest rates.

Key considerations include possible tax increases on residents and the amount of debt service the village would pay for various financing options.

Chad Friedman, village attorney, urged the council to proceed cautiously on bonds that would require citizen approval as they may be reluctant to approve them. He suggested it would be easier to meet deadlines for getting the measure on the November ballot.

“This is your one shot to get it right, so you have to lay out the foundation’’ for the community to understand the need for the resiliency projects, he said.

Council members Ed London, Katie Petros and Allison McCormick directed Village Manager Andrea Agha to clarify some points from the departmental presentations, and also to provide more details about funding options.

Another workshop will be held in about two weeks to specifically discuss the resiliency projects and bond issuance process.