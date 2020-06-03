Recap. USDA: NY German shepherd tests positive for Covid-19. Wuhan “is now the safest city in China”

Davey: “Covid remains” – City of Miami reports over 11,000 cases – No new cases on the island. Gimenez: “no request for federal aid” – Island graduation parade postponed - Wuhan, China tests 10 million in 19-days - Summer Camps likely to open June 8. Birrx “I worry terribly about the peaceful protests"

In a Twitter post, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said the county had not asked for “federal aid” in dealing with the disturbances related to the George Floyd death.

“Reports that federal riot teams were sent to Miami due to the escalation of protests and that they were on our streets during this past weekend’s demonstrations are untrue, and Miami-Dade County made no request for federal aid”

Gimenez added, “that federal agents arrived in S. Fla. to check & secure federal property assets in Miami.”

Coronavirus cases.

Tuesday, the Health Department updated the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, reporting 57,447 Floridians are now infected with the virus.

City of Miami, which has seen several demonstrations since last Saturday, some turning violent, reported 11,068 cases, by far the most of any municipality on the state.

Miami-Dade County reported 18,224, Broward 7,248 and Palm Beach County 6,219.

There were no new cases reported for Key Biscayne.

In a Tuesday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey reminded residents “Covid remains” in reference to the national media “moving on” and encouraging residents to continue taking safety measures, like wearing facial coverings when out-and-about.

Regarding the beaches, Davey mentioned “we are hearing” that beaches could remain closed the rest of the week. Gimenez has previously said the beaches would remain closed until the curfew order is lifted.

Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported Miami-Dade County police director Freddy Ramirez “wanted a curfew to remain in place through the weekend because of the risk of civil unrest tied to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”

“I see some wearing masks. I see some others not wearing masks,” commented White House Coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Tuesday on an ABC News interview Birrx said “I worry terribly about the peaceful protests,” adding that the feds are working “with mayors to expand testing availability so protesters can get tested.”

Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the first pet dog, which has tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S.

The pet dog is a German shepherd in New York state. In its website, the USDA said the dog “showed signs of respiratory illness” and was tested. One of the dog’s owners tested positive for COVID-19, and another showed symptoms consistent with the virus.

The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the USDA, “It appears that people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to animals during close contact,” adding “there is currently no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus.”

According to a Wednesday article in UK’s Daily Mail, the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first reported, conducted nucleic acid tests on almost 10 million citizens from May 14 to June 1. No confirmed coronavirus infections were detected.

Feng Zijian, deputy chief of China's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters that 'The statistics just released are subjective and real” and declared “Wuhan is now the safest city in China.”

On Tuesday, the village, citing concerns over “the current climate” announced the postponement of the Key Biscayne Graduation Parade scheduled for Thursday. According to the village email, the parade will be “rescheduled at a later date.”

The email also said Miami-Dade County intends is to issue an “Order this week for the re-opening of Summer Camps and Wellness Facilities” with a target date of Monday, June 8, adding the county is drafting a set of guidelines and recommendations for Summer Camps and Wellness Facilities.

Davey said he anticipated “strict guidelines and restrictions” in relation to opening summer camps.