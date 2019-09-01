Battery recycling at Square Shopping Center

As part of storm preparations when many island residents dispose of batteries as they replace them for new ones in radios, flashlights and other battery-operated gadgets, Key Biscayners are invited to bring used and old batteries to especial batteries recycling containers properly identified for batteries only.

Recycle used batteries at the Square Shopping Center

These containers are located in the Square Shopping Center, one in front of unit 11, nest to D’Luna Salon and in front of unit 42, next to Toy Town. .

Battery recycling

The Square Shopping Center is located at 260 Crandon Blvd.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags