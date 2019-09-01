As part of storm preparations when many island residents dispose of batteries as they replace them for new ones in radios, flashlights and other battery-operated gadgets, Key Biscayners are invited to bring used and old batteries to especial batteries recycling containers properly identified for batteries only.

These containers are located in the Square Shopping Center, one in front of unit 11, nest to D’Luna Salon and in front of unit 42, next to Toy Town. .

The Square Shopping Center is located at 260 Crandon Blvd.