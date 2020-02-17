Things to know to prepare for voting in the Florida Presidential Primary

Mechanics of voting - facts and fiction

Registration Deadline is Feb. 18. Paper application must be RECEIVED by the Department of Election by 5 p..m.; online registration deadline is midnight.

Presidential Primary Election Day is March 17.

Florida voters must have a party affiliation with a major party (R or D) to be eligible to vote in any partisan primary election (president, congress, state congress and government). Most local elections are non-partisan.

What is the law?

Florida is one of only 11 states with a “Closed Primary” system. To participate (vote) in the selection of a major party’s candidate, Florida law requires a major affiliation, Republican or Democrat.

“PARTY AFFILIATION” DOES NOT EQUAL “PARTY MEMBER.” The party affiliation on a voter registration form does NOT make the voter a party member. It indicates the Florida voter’s preference to participate in the (D) Democratic or (R) Republican Primary Election to determine the respective party’s candidate.

VOTERS CAN VOTE FOR ANY CANDIDATE in the general election. A party affiliation does NOT restrict the voter from choosing another party’s candidate in the general election.

A PARTY AFFILIATION CAN BE CHANGED (as often as you like) up to 29 days prior to any primary election.

WHY IS THAT IMPORTANT? More than one third of all voters in Florida have NO PARTY AFFILIATION. Misguidedly such voters often call themselves “ independent”. In fact, under Florida law they are missing out. They are letting OTHER VOTERS determine which candidate they will be able to vote for in the GENERAL ELECTION.

THE MECHANICS OF VOTING can be tough to deal with. Maybe the law should be changed; but until then, it’s important to understand HOW Florida Election Law works and how voters can BEST make their voices heard if they are VOTERS IN FLORIDA.

Voters can register or update their voter registration until Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Voters can vote early from March 2-15.

The closest early voting site is the Historic Garage at the Science Museum 3250 South Miami Avenue. Voters can vote at any early voting site during the early voting period.

On Key Biscayne, voting is conducted at the Community Center.

You can find dates, links, deadlines forms to download, and more information on this non-partisan website or visit the Miami-Dade Election Departments site.