On Memorial Day holiday, the US will remember the military personnel killed in combat. But this year they will also acknowledge the sad news that the number of people killed by coronavirus in the country has exceeded 100,000.

The US has almost 24,000 new cases pop up in the last 24 hours, and more than a thousand new deaths.

As attempts to resume almost-normal activities begin in some areas, the number of deaths has surpassed 100,000 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University point out that the number of infected globally is more than 5.4 million, while more than 344,000 people have died worldwide; almost a third of these deaths come from the United States.

This weekend, millions of Americans are free to leave their homes to enjoy restaurants, parks and beaches (although South Florida’s situation is a bit more complicated). Health authorities have warned that it is too early to relax restrictions, but political leadership nationwide is loosening the restrictions anyway.

And on Sunday, in some states, people gathered at churches at the specific request of President Trump, who said churches are “essential.”

In any event, as people re-enter society this weekend -- hopefully with their masks on and keeping socially distant -- they should continue to stay vigilant to safety. They mourn the people who died from COVID19.

They should thank the front line health personnel fighting the fight to keep us well. And — most of all — they should remember the hundreds of thousands of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the US remains free from tyranny.