Starting today, the village’s new ordinance making it mandatory to wear a face-mask, or some form of facial covering, for Customers and Employees of all essential businesses.

The ordinance covers residents picking-up takeout orders from island restaurants, visiting groceries stores like The Golden Hog or Winn Dixie, pharmacies like Key Pharmacy or CVS or even ACE Hardware.

These businesses are not supposed to allow any Customers without some form of facial covering. Same applies to employees of these businesses.

It is further recommended to wear some form of facial covering when out of your home.

For the complete wording and restrictions for Village of Key Biscayne Executive Order #20-6 click here.