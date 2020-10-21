Report from the classroom at MAST after brief COVID-19 scare is reassuring

With all the chaos going on these days, it can be hard to find structure. But today, as I returned to school at MAST Academy, it felt like the most normal day I have had in awhile. I had previously gone to school on Friday the 9th. To say it was chaotic would be an understatement. After receiving news that school would be cancelled Monday due to two Coronavirus cases, not only was I scared, but I was also frustrated. I did not return to school that week, just to see if any new cases popped up.

Thankfully they did not.

Monday the 19th was my first day back, and I really enjoyed it. In the morning, we were sent to the cafeteria, but there were fewer people than the previous week; we could actually social distance!

I then went to the first period in the jam-packed auditorium. The wi-fi was slow, but it was working. I was very stressed because I had an online test and the document would not download. But after waiting a while, it loaded and I was able to submit it.

I got to see some people I had not seen since March which was really nice. As it was time to switch classes the hallways were still pretty full, so I tried to quickly get to my third period class. I loved that class. Getting to interact with the teacher and have a back and forth discussion with no microphone problems was the highlight of my day.

During lunch I sat outside with my friends. I finally felt safe enough to take off my mask to drink a sip of water. It was definitely better than eating alone at home. I went back up to the new building for my fifth period class and my teacher began to teach. It felt like for a second as if things were back to normal; but that is far from the truth. At the same time in my class the teacher had a computer with all the online students in a Zoom from that class. I can personally say I learned ten times better being there than I did the previous week when I was at home. I wasn’t distracted by my room or tempted by my phone.

Lastly, I went back to the media center for the seventh period. We had a very relaxed class; we watched a video and answered some questions in groups. At 2:45, all the student drivers were dismissed. This was very convenient since I was able to get home only 15 minutes later at 3.

I noticed there were significantly fewer people in school today than on the last Friday I went. Many students got scared or were asked to quarantine for two weeks after the self-reported cases. I had no more than 10 kids in any of my classes, which was great. Overall, with all the horrible things going on in the world, I think going back to school was a good decision. Being in my house was not terrible, but I did miss my old routine.

Victoria Zang is an 11th grader at MAST Academy.