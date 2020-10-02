Republican door hangers not a Club initiative

Dear Editor

A great deal of confusion erupted when a private resident of the Key produced a Republican sample ballot endorsing candidates that he supports.

Below is the Key Biscayne Republican Club statement of clarification for the benefit of your readers:

It has come to the attention of the Key Biscayne Republican Club that a voter guide titled “KEY BISCAYNE REPUBLICANS, General Election Ballot Nov. 3, 2020 Sample Ballot” has been and is being distributed throughout Key Biscayne.

The Key Biscayne Republican Club has not participated, collaborated, financed, or suggested the content of the sample ballot in question. Our official logo is not displayed within its four corners. Simply stated, it is a private, individual endeavor by a local citizen exercising his/her 1st Amendment Right of freedom of speech.

This club only endorses Republican candidates running for office UNOPPOSED by other Republicans:

- Donald J Trump

- Mike Pence

- Maria Elvira Salazar

- Raquel Regalado

- Steve Bovo

Respectfully,

The Key Biscayne Republican Club