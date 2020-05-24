With turtle nesting season in full swing, residents adopting nests in support

Sea turtles are stirring compassion among Key Biscayne residents, despite coronavirus-mandated restrictions that prevent people from visiting the beach, where the nesting season is underway.

Expectant turtle mothers are no doubt surprised to discover that their beach habitats have been left undisturbed for weeks. Miami-Dade beaches have been closed since March 19 under county order. Florida State Parks, meanwhile, have been shut since March 21.

This is due to locals heeding the closure orders. At Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, this has been enormously rewarding as the beach is sustaining unprecedented quality for turtle nests.

“The turtles are more confident when people don’t wander at night,” said one of the Park’s biologists. “The females are experiencing far less potential for disturbances and making nest attempts. Since [the park closed] the turtles have experienced a less disturbed nesting environment. No one leaves holes or sandcastles. The dunes are thriving.”

Park officials report a steady rate of turtle nest activity and villagers are supporting them with exceptional gifts of support.

For Mother’s Day, the symbolic adoption of a turtle nest was popular.