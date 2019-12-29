Resolutions to take your body, mind and soul to the next level in 2020

As we approach the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, resolutions start to fill the minds of so many. This is the time of year to make positive changes to habits, weight, health and so much more. Are you ready?

Key Biscayne has an endless supply of amazing practitioners to help guide, coach and inspire you to be your very best for this coming year. Not to mention the unlimited service providers who are available to make life easier in a matter of minutes. There’s no need any longer to create resolutions without accountability and aid. The key is to choose the right combination to keep you on track.

When setting resolutions, health, finances, weight loss and new skills seems to top the list. Here are a few local options to help you with your goals:

Health

For such a small island, there’s an array of conventional practitioners and medical facilities to assist with any ailment that may prevail. Both Mount Sinai and Baptist Health have facilities to help with most medical concerns. Additionally, there are over 20 physicians on Key Biscayne. Offices on the island include everything from pediatrics to dermatology.

For a more therapeutic approach to health, there are also holistic practitioners. Holistic therapies look at the body as a whole -- mind, body, soul. Something as simple as stress can cause back pain, nutritional mal-absorption, joint pain, mental fogginess and lethargy (to name a few). A holistic practitioner will look to find the root cause of your problem and plan a solution. Key Biscayne offers Crystal Therapy, to improve stress and creativity, with Robert Beldzik (786) 539-9669. Copcyle is a new form of holistic health that looks at all areas of health and well-being to formulate the right health plan. Set an appointment with Hanne at (305) 343-2646.

Learning a New Skill

Sewing and crafts are not only for the young at heart. Back to Basics at the Esplanade offers several classes for adults. Curious about sewing? Call them at 305-989-1869 and see what class inspires the creativity in you.

Music is also another popular pastime for all ages. KB Strings has group classes and private lessons in the home for a variety of instruments. More information is available online here or speak with Sammie at (305) 407-4128.

Want to center yourself? Perhaps grow your mind and spirituality to find a deeper, truer purpose? RDCA-MMA Academy, a staple on the island for 24 years, is where you want to be. They offer programs for teens, 13+, and adults using meditation and consistent teachings to find the “More” you’ve been looking for. Contact Sensei Robert at 305-365-0120.

Weight Loss

It never fails, the new year brings about new weight loss goals. Are you ready to make a change? Key Biscayne is full of boutique training centers -- more than 20, ranging from yoga and pilates to specialty training classes. Several, such as Mood Life, offer a tailored nutritional program plus fitness. Reach out to Omayra at (305) 640-5782 to find the right plan for your needs.

With or without a weight loss goal, this is also a great time to learn a new skill. Alliance Jiu Jitsu prides itself on teaching Jiu Jitsu for the body and soul and self-defense to all levels of participants. Reach out to Sensei Rodrigo at (786) 538-7449.

Finances

Money should never create stress. The idea is to set yourself up with the right plan so that the ebbs and flows of financial changes will create minimal disarray. IberiaBank at The Square Shopping Center offers financial planning, wealth management and a host of other beneficial programs to manage your money in a stress free manner. Speak with the director, Mayra Mesa at (305) 338-0107.

The beginning of the year makes it easier to start fresh. The human body is meant to be energized and happy. You are the creator of your day. Take a moment to tap into the resources widely available in Key Biscayne to take your health to the next level.

About Adita Yrizarry-Lang

Adita is a SuperPower aficionado and mother of 2. Her “Journey” started as a fitness instructor 30+ years ago. Since then, she expanded her endeavors, from a biomechanics and resistance training expert to nutritional guru, mind-body coach, author of SuperPowers, A Busy Woman’s Guide to Health and Happiness, and women’s advocate for healthy living. Adita holds a degree in Holistic Nutrition, is a Lv3 Holistic Lifestyle Coach through the Chek Institute, and has been accredited by several health organizations. She has trained thousands of fitness professionals’ worldwide and often speaks at schools, Fortune 500 companies, and private organizations on the benefits of quality foods, longevity, and amazing health.

Adita’s mission…encourage individuals to live Inspired. She wants to bring out the challenges and offer solutions to make SuperPowers shine and life thrive on! She can be found online here.