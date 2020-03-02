Respect the lives lived, and the values embodied, by our most senior relatives

In Great Britain, when one of her subjects turns 100, Queen Elizabeth sends them a birthday card. Next year, her husband will join those ranks. This year, there are 13,000 centenarians in the U.K. and 8,000 in the USA. Imagine their experiences over this past century.

In 1920, when this year’s centenarians were born, Woodrow Wilson was president and George V was King of England. Women did not have the right to vote until August of 1920. There was no television, outhouses were bathrooms for the majority of US and British citizens. And World War I was barely over, and World War II was less than 20 years away.

So, how did dad live to be 94? How do others live to be 100 or more? Genes (I pray!). However, only one of dad’s brothers lived past 70, and his father died at 70. After the war, dad moved to Brazil and spent his entire career looking for oil in third world countries – many of which I lived in.

Gerard Baker, an editor-at-large for the Wall Street Journal, describes his centenarian father much the same way -- an ordinary man doing his job. Neither his father nor mine spent more than 12 nights in a hospital, and prior to the age of 70, no nights at all. That might be lesson number one: Stay away from doctors and hospitals.

The second common characteristic is living a life of moderation. Both men smoked for awhile, but gave it up. They drank whiskey every now and again, but it wasn’t a central part of their lives. They never went to a gym (until their 70s), but did routine practical exercise – walked/biked to work, did ‘handyman’ tasks around the house, and mowed yards. And remember, everything was much more hands on; in the early days of TV you had to get up to change the channel!

As Baker reminds us, these men were from an era when life was defined primarily by duty, not entitlement; by social responsibilities, not personal privileges. Their sense of obligation was to family, God and country. Both men were devoted husbands -- 62 and 46 years, respectively -- and dutiful fathers.

Both men had unheralded courage. They volunteered for the armed forces, obeyed the laws of their country, were stoic in the face of tragedy -- Baker’s dad lost a child, my father lost an entire crew in a helicopter crash -- and kept food on the table.

Both men and theirwives lived lives -- without fuss or drama; without expectation of reward or acknowledgement -- awach in the simple joy of virtuous. That perhaps is the most important characteristic they shared.

Next time we visit with our octogenarians, nonagenarians and centenarians, reflect on their roots and give thanks they are here to remind you of yours.

By H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com