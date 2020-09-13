Return of loneliness: Faye and her life in an assisted living facility

One of my clients, Faye, has not seen anyone but staff since the middle of March. Our twice a week FaceTime calls are her only connection to people who don’t work for the Assisted Living Facility.

When I met Faye she was living in the home she and her husband had purchased over 50 years ago. It was falling down around her. She laid on a torn leather couch and watched a tiny TV.

I had been brought into the case because her excellent attorney (a Key Biscayne resident and colleague) did not know what to do as she was running out of money and had no family. She did have two caretakers, one of whom was her Power of Attorney and Health Surrogate.

As a young woman, Faye had long, red hair and was the belle of every ball. She became a book cover model – you know, those romance novels always have a gorgeous man and long haired beauty on the cover. She married several times, was twice widowed and her last husband died 11 years ago, leaving her fairly well off.

The bad news is she had a drug addicted adult daughter. The daughter asked her mother for $250,000, ostensibly to purchase a home in Ocala. The daughter died of a drug overdose in that home and had never told her mother that the house had a mortgage. As a consequence, it went into foreclosure.

There is no trace of how the $250,000 was spent.

My colleague and I sold her home to pay for the ongoing expense and moved her into an Assisted Living Facility. I watched her go from trepidation to socialization during her first few months there.

Now we’re back to isolation and loneliness. I have watched her become dependent on the caregivers. She is constantly giving away her possessions to anyone who gives her time, she is so frightened that she will be alone. She longs to go to the beauty parlor. She wants to see the other people in the facility. She wants to touch and be touched in a loving way. Her cognitive function is declining. I’m confident the majority of her peers are feeling the same.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the formation of a task force to find a way for loved ones to visit these facilities again. We can only hope it’s made up of true stakeholders and not politicians. I want Faye to see touch and feel those who love her.

Update. Earlier this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on visitation to FL nursing homes and elder facilities.

To resume visitation, a facility must be able to demonstrate it has had no new cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff for the previous 14 days, DeSantis said. See article on this by Florida Phoenix.