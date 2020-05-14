This is a developing story
The Causeway is now reopened and traffic is flowing normal
The There is a potential Hazmat situation on the Rickenbacker Causeway.
Emergency managers are on the scene. Causeway is presently closed for all traffic.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 9:01 pm
