Rain and speed contribute to Crandon accident Wednesday morning in which Ferrari flips and crashes

Torrential rain brought slippery roads to Key Biscayne this morning, and as seen in video footage obtained by the Islander News resulted in a wild accident on Crandon Boulevard involving a Ferrari hydroplaning across the road, flipping in the median and crashing into trees at Calusa Circle.

The video was sent to Islander News by local cyclist enthusiast Harry Emilio Gottlieb, who received it from Howard Srebnick, a Key Biscayne attorney who rode his bike into the key.

Srebnick, also a cyclist, told Islander News via email, “The more pressing issue on Crandon Boulevard than bike riders obstructing traffic on occasion is reckless motorists driving like maniacs in a one-ton-plus vehicle. A 20 pound bike is not likely to hurt anyone, even if—from time-to-time—a group of bike riders overtakes the outside lane and forces speeding Ferraris to slow down to the speed limit!”

Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles R. Press said the driver was injured but they were non-life threatening injuries. The Ferrari was totaled. Press said the rain and speed likely contributed to the crash.

South Florida drivers are accustomed to driving in the rain, but Press said it’s important to remain vigilant as conditions can change quickly.

“It's very simple: Rain changes the way your car drives,” he said. “It slows down your stopping times. It affects the way the rubber meets the road, and contributes to accidents -- especially when you're driving at high speeds.”

Press said the accident is still under investigation.