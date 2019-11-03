Rollover crash closes access to Key Biscayne Saturday evening

A rollover crash involving two cars on the Rickenbacker Causeway Saturday night kept inbound and outbound access to Key Biscayne closed for several hours.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

A woman seriously injured in the accident was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was listed in serious condition Sunday morning.

The accident and subsequent highway closure stranded residents and visitors for hours. Miami and Key Biscayne police departments worked together to causeway, alternating flow to allow inbound and outbound traffic.

Two-way traffic was finally opened around 4 a.m.

More details will be reported as they become available.