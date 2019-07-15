Love and laughs fill the room at Ron Erbel’s Retirement Party

“I will have a new career now with the help of AARP,” said Ron at his retirement party during his on stage speech that drew hearty laughs from the 200 or so of his best friends and family that filled the room to honor him on his special day.

“My community is my family and I will continue seeing you and being there for each and every one of you,” he said as the tears welled in the eyes of the crowd. The emotions ran higher when his children shared highlights from growing up Erbel and being inspired by their father’s example.

“My dad was Superman,” said his son Josh.

“I even grew up with the phone booth in front of my house!” Another remark that drew belly laughs from the attendees since he was referring to the classic super hero wardrobe change telephone booth that is currently at the fire house.

Fire Chief Eric Lang also told stories from back in the day and gifted him a glass framed American Flag that had flown over the station this past 4th of July. He held the radio high for the crowd to hear as the dispatcher announced Ron’s retirement over the air.

The catered event went on for hours while guests danced and dined to a memorable sunset accented with the golf course palm trees and the love in the room.