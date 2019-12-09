UM completes construction of world-class Scientific Dive Training Facility

Construction of a state-of-the-art Scientific Dive Training Facility called “The Splash” has been completed by the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science on its Virginia Key Campus.

The new facility will expand the school’s capability in underwater research and education by training scientists and students with the necessary scientific diving skills and technology.

UM Rosenstiel School will be the first university to offer scientific freediving in accordance with the new Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). Freediving has many applications to enhance underwater research activities such as experimental larvae research, coral outplanting, shark research and marine mammal observations.

“Scientific diving is key to our marine science programs and research projects,” said UM Rosenstiel School Dean Roni Avissar. “Having a facility on our campus that will facilitate training of our scientists and of future generations of scientists, will help the school fulfill its mission of advancing world-class research and education and our commitment to solving pressing problems through relevant interdisciplinary research.”

The 75-by-50 foot in-ground freshwater pool has a uniform depth of 15 feet and is located on the school’s waterfront shoreline facing Biscayne Bay. Major funding for the project was provided by The Miller Family, Saiontz Family, Colleen and Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. and Diane and Chris Towle.