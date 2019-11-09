Rotarians join college kids for beach cleanup of plastics and more

The beach is full of amazing things. Some good, like colorful shells, sea beans and ghost crabs Some not so good, like microplastics.

“I had no idea what micro-plastics were until I saw them everywhere wrapped in the sargassum,” said Key Biscayne Rotary President Patricia Amat y Leon after a recent beach cleanup by the group.

During the cleanup, Rotarians joined Fill-a-Bag, a group of environmentally aware college students, and filled bag after bag with plastics and other detritus from the ocean.

Here’s a tip: When you walk the beach, bring a bag to collect the inevitable garbage. This simple effort will help make our beaches more beautiful for everyone.