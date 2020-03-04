Four Key Biscayne residents were recently elected to the 2020-2021 board of directors of The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne recently -- Joe Kellogg, Patricia Peraita, Dr. Clint Bush and Patricia Romano. Bush was also elected to the club’s 2020-2021 foundation board. Peraita is also the 2020 Board Chair of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

In other Rotary Club news, a recent screening of the film “Breath In… Polio Out” raised $8,525. The fundraiser was organized by Patricia Peraita. The $8,525 becomes $25,575 with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation 2x1 match. “Breathe In…” is the inspiring story of Robin Cavendish, who was stricken with polio at age 28 in the 1950s, but went on to live a rich life of adventure and advocacy despite being paralyzed and requiring a respirator. Eradicating polio worldwide is Rotary International’s #1 goal.

Also, at a recent February Rotary breakfast meeting, KBPD Chief Charles Press spoke about the Chief Press Foundation’s initiative with children and families in Liberty City. Press spoke of an upcoming volunteer opportunity with “Fab Lab,” a STEM program soon to be offered to children in Liberty City. The “Fab Lab” aims to expose students to skills needed for in demand jobs.

Reflecting Chief Press’ vision, Rotary member Toby Rohrer and her husband Bill created a college scholarship fund within the Key Biscayne Community Foundation umbrella, designated for Liberty City students seeking a Miami Dade College education.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, visit them online.