Rotary Club of Key Biscayne pledges donation to Bahamas relief efforts

Never missing an opportunity to serve those in need, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, through their Foundation, has pledged over $12,000 towards the Bahamas relief efforts.

Patricia Amat, club president, said the pledge was a group effort. “This is all thanks to members, family and friends, including students from the Metropolitan International School of Miami, who raised close to $2,000 on their own.”

Two students representing this school -- Fire Chief Eric Lang’s children, Nash and Mila -- attended a recent Rotary Club meeting for special recognition for their efforts. Amat added that “Novecento in Key Biscayne contributed by giving a free drink in exchange for $20 donation during a recent Rotary Foundation Bahamas relief fundraiser.”

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation, the club’s non-profit arm, will be writing a check for $12,400 to The Robbins Fund Inc., a 501c non-profit organization created for disaster relief efforts by Rotarians after Hurricane Andrew.

For more information on the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, visit