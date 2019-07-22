Like all good democracies, the peaceful transfer of power took place on June 27th from President Patti Urban (2018-2019) to another "Patricia", Patricia Amat y Leon.

Patti thanked her board and committee members for a job well done by presenting special recognitions. It was a year full of challenges and significant achievements. The club became, for the first time in its long history, a 100% Paul Harris Fellowship Club. It also received Presidential Citations for the 2018-19 year.

The club grew members, increased donations to local charities, and was responsible, both financially and/or boots on the ground, for several global grants in Haiti, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Liberty City, and Ghana. District AG Dianne Landsberg was also in attendance to honor Patti's year and to present her with a gift of French Bubbly.

Bon Voyage to Patti and Freddy on your family trip to France!

Patricia Amat y Leon was inducted by club member Past District Governor Ellen "the Queen" Blasi, while Incoming District Governor Peter Verbeeck (2020-2021), also a club member, cheered the occasion. Her board of directors consists of: IPP Patti Urban; Scy. Ivette Yrizarry; Treas. Lisa Kahn Little; Directors Dr. Clint Bush, Mayra Mesa, Joe Kellogg; and Mark Fried.

One of her first goals is to make sure our club is a 100% Sustaining Club.

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne meets from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Grand Bay Club. Breakfast is $23, payable at the door.