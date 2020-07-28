Key Biscayne Rotary holds virtual ceremony to install new president, officers

In early July, Ines Lozano was sworn in as the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne’s president for 2020-21. The annual officer installation ceremony was held virtually, on Zoom, with nearly 40 members, family and friends joining online.

Lozano assumes the position from Patricia Amat y Leon, who led the club during one of the most disruptive periods in its history. The year was dominated by COVID-19, which caused a radical change in how the club met, performed projects, participated in district events and more. Despite these challenges, the club remained active with more than $65,000 in scholarships, COVID-19 assistance, local and global charitable grants.

The installation ceremony was officiated by 2020-2021 District Governor, Peter Verbeeck, and Past District Governor Ellen Blasi. In addition to Ines, the 2020-21 officers are: Patricia Amat y Leon, immediate past president; Michael Nearing, president nominee; Lisa Little, treasurer; Ivette Yrizarry, secretary; directors Dr. Clint Bush, Joseph Kellogg, Patricia Romano and Patricia Peraita.

Lozano has a stellar background in education, community service, charity and volunteerism. Her father, Ambassador Tomas Lozano, was a humanitarian and a Rotarian in Panama and Spain. Ines has more than 30 years experience in education. As the daughter of a diplomat, she lived in many countries, including Italy, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay, Bolivia and Panama. She holds a degree in Education from Marymount University and a Masters in Applied Linguistics from Nova University.

She has been the principal of International Christian School in Key Biscayne and at Metropolitan International School in Miami, and she currently is International Ambassador for Center Schools in Wynwood.

She was Rotarian of the Year in 2019

Lozano founded Flying High for Haiti, a non-profit involved in school building, educational programs, disaster relief and other projects on Haiti. She has a special relationship with the severely underserved community of Ile-a-Vache. Her deep involvement gained recognition from the community, which named her Ambassador of Ile-a-Vache in 2017.

Ines resides in Key Biscayne with her husband of 30 years, British journalist David Adams. Their son, Mikey Adams, was president of Rotary’s INTERACT Club at Mast Academy and now carries on the family tradition of humanitarianism working with the nonprofit, Parley for the Oceans.