Key Biscayne Rotary launches the ‘Wear a Mask to Control Disease’ project

The Key Biscayne Rotary Club is launching a project to help control the spread of the Coronavirus, save lives and help those in need.

The project encompasses three important goals of Rotary:

- Fighting a disease. In this case, helping prevent the spread of COVID-19

- Protecting the environment. Masks are made of donated fabrics and are reusable

- Helping families in need. Women impacted by the closing of businesses work as seamstresses producing the masks

For a $20 donation, people will receive one mask and the Rotary will donate two for area families who can’t afford to buy them.

For more information, email Patricia Romano at Kasaromano@gmail.com or Patricia Peraita at patbayfront@gmail.com