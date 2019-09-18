Registration is now open for the Healthy Kids Running Series in Key Biscayne, part of a national, community-based nonprofit running program for kids ages 2-14.

The series’ objective is, according to founder, Jeff Long, to get kids active and feel accomplished, as well as lay the foundation for a healthy lifestyle.

The first of five Sunday Key Biscayne afternoon races will be at 4:30 p.m. on October 6 at Village Green Park, 450 Crandon Blvd. Subsequent races will be on October 13, October 27, November 3 and November 17.

Each Healthy Kids Running Series offers age-appropriate race distances. Kids compete to earn points and at the end of the Series the boy and girl with the most points in their respective age division earn a trophy. All participants receive a finishers medal, race bag and a Healthy Kids Running Series shirt.

The divisions and race distances are as follows:

Pre-K (2-3 year olds) -- 50-yard dash

Pre-K (4-5 years old -- 75-yard dash

Kindergarten and Grade 1 -- Quarter mile

Grades 2 and 3 -- Half mile

Grades 4 and 5 -- 1 mile

Middle school -- 1 mile

“The series is designed to combat the increasing rates of child obesity in America,” said Long,. “My goal is to motivate and inform kids to be healthy and active. We are providing a fun environment to improve their self-esteem and inspire them to adopt a ‘Get Up and Go’ attitude.”

To register a child, volunteer or become a sponsor, click here.