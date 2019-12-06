Ready for a fun Family weekend? Here are seven Holiday family activities to make your Holiday kick-off event magical.

Saturday, December 7

Furry & Tales

10.30 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Read your favorite story aloud to a certified therapy dog! Reading to a therapy dog helps improve literacy skills and boost confidence. You may bring your own book or choose one from the library collection. Key Biscayne Library, 299 Crandon Blvd. For more information, call (305) 361-6134

Village of Key Biscayne WinterFest Eve

6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Winterfest kick-off celebration. Join neighbors and friends to enjoy exciting activities, live music, excellent food by local restaurants and more! Civic Center Park Key Biscayne. For more information, click here.

Kids Art Basel Exhibit- The Youngest Artists in the World - Meet and Interact

11 a.m. Saturday. Nine solo collections from a new generation of globally recognized artists. Yung Lenox, Elisabeth Anisimow, Rodrigo Dyno Barrera , Koops, Brigette Roseman, Andrea Zorilla and Jada and Elijah Mason. At the former Rubell Family Collection in Wynwood, now Arts 29. 95 NW 29th Street Miami. For more information, click here.

Intro to App design at Miami-Dade Main Library

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Learn how to design and create your own fully functional Android app using App Inventor and how to share your creation on the web. Works independently at your own pace following a book designed especially for this class. Space is limited. Please contact the branch to register. Ages 13 yrs. and up. Miami-Dade Main Library. 101 W Flagler St. Miami. Free. Call for reservation 305-679-7977 or click here.

Sunday, December 8

Breakfast with Santa

9 to Noon. Come with your family and share your breakfast with Santa. Breakfast Buffet, Pictures with Santa, and Tales from the North Pole. At the Ritz Carlton in Key Biscayne, 445 Grand Bay Drive, For more information and to make a reservation, contact, 305-3654156

St Agnes Bazaar

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Get a head start on your Christmas list while enjoying a fun-filled day of shopping! We will have a great variety of vendors and food trucks. For more information click here or email stagnesbazaar@stagneskb.org.

Village of Key Biscayne WinterFest

4 to 7:30 p.m. Winterfest celebration. Live music, food by local restaurants and more! Santa himself arrives at 4:30 p.m. and the Village Christmas Tree lighting at 6:10 p.m. Civic Center Park Key Biscayne. For a complete schedule and more information, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

