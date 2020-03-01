Creativity will be on display for chamber’s upcoming Families in Paradise festival

Combining a local business expo with a colorful children’s festival, the 4th Annual Families in Paradise festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce will host the festival, a family-friendly event featuring activities that connect families with local businesses for creativity, learning and fun.

The event will be held at Village Hall, 88 W. McIntyre St., where 30 hands-on activities designed to keep kids engaged while simultaneously showcasing the variety of local business offerings will be available.

This year, Key Biscayne’s Fire Rescue and Police Department will join in the fun with their first responder vehicles, virtual reality driving simulator and drunk buster cart, fire truck and demonstrations on life-saving techniques such as CPR, AED and Stop the Bleed.

“This event is a win-win for both businesses and residents alike,” said Patricia Peraita, chair of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of PatandPat Property Management Services. “Local businesses can connect with this important family demographic … while maximizing brand exposure.

“For residents, it’s a great way to spend quality time with the family learning about what the community has to offer,” she added.

The one-day extravaganza is made possible by premiere sponsors Baptist Health Urgent Care Express and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, said Chamber Director Tatyana Chiocchetti.

Tickets are $10 at the door and $5 in advance online. For more information and tickets, click here. Proceeds from the festival will support the chamber and its effort to promote, develop and advance the commercial and civic interests of the Village.