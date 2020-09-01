After extensive discussions and analysis, online classes are back for Miami-Dade public schools, but not without challenges at the onset.

Miami Dade County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Florida, so in order to avoid the further spread of the contagion, the district maintains restrictions, and parents are the front line to helping their children are learning at home.

Students and parents reported challenges early in the day Monday, the first day of classes. The main issue was trying to log-in to the District's online environment, although by midday students were able to start working. At 9 a.m. Monday, the district office sent a message via Twitter saying the district’s data center “is experiencing external connectivity issues,” adding that they’d been identified and the district was working to resolve it.

The district said students unable to connect would not be penalized for attendance reasons. All students were asked to continue to work to connect with assigned teachers, as scheduled.

Jonathan Mendez, an 11th grader at MAST said the interruptions and connectivity issues "were quite annoying," adding he did "enjoy meeting some of my new teachers and my classmates as well."

Mendez said that while he prefers brick and mortar to online, he thinks "a sufficient enough job was done to allow kids the opportunity to begin learning again."

Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of MDCPS, who on Sunday detailed how the school year is planned, and he said he hopes students will be able to return to school classrooms soon. In a video message, Carvalho said he understands that virtual learning presents challenges for students and parents. “This year, things are a little different as a result of COVID-19,” called Monday “one of the greatest disappointments.”

“I would like to promise you the world right now, but this is not a problem that M-DCPS alone can solve,” Carvalho said.

Late in the day Monday, Carvalho tweeted, “We understand today was an extremely trying day for all of us. We ask for your continued patience as we utilize all available resources to resolve these issues. Teachers & administrators, I'm in awe, but not surprised, by your ingenuity & creativity to ensure students connected.”

Carvalho said that if the county continues to see a downward trend in positive cases, he hopes students will be able to return to in-person classes, perhaps in a few weeks.

The challenges continued on day two, Tuesday, with reports of students and teachers again experiencing connectivity issues. Early in the morning. the District sent a text message to parents saying “Internet service disrupted this morning. Now operational. Working w/Comcast to determine cause. As of 9am, 160k students & 10k teachers were on K12 platform. MDCPS.” There are approximately 275,00 students registered with the Miami-Dade County Public School system.

Many students were greeted with an error message when attempting to logon to the district’s K12 online platform: “Too many people are online right now.”

“Once local conditions allow us to transition to the reopening Stage 2, those students whose families have chosen the option of going back to school for their first semester will return to district classrooms without missing a beat, and those who have chosen the online school, they will continue their courses uninterrupted,” he said.

For more information from Miami-Dade County Public Schools about the district and its plans for the school year, click here.