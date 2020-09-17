Sea turtles lecture kicks off virtual return of Citizen Scientist Project

The lecture series of the Citizens Scientists Project returns Sept. 24 with a presentation by Leanne Hauptman entitled “Sea Turtles and Society: Our Aquatic Neighbors.”

Hauptman is the Interpretive Program Leader at the Miami-Dade Sea Turtle Program. A researcher, she has since 2018 been conducting surveys during sea turtle nesting seasons for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This lecture will explore biology and nesting of sea turtles on Key Biscayne beaches, and how the island can promote sea turtle conservation. Students are encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian.

The lecture will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. Meeting ID: 921 2819 7912, Password 346058.

The lecture series is presented by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. For more information, call (305) 361-2770.