Freebies are great, and the Miami Seaquarium has a doozy coming.

Say hello to the “Free 2020 Pass” promotion.

Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium from Jan. 18 through March 20, 2020 will receive a free 2020 pass that allows guests to visit the seaquarium as often as they wish through 2020 -- including admission to the popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash.

“We are pleased to bring back the … free pass,” said Eric Eimstad, general manager. “Why pay separate admissions each time you visit the park, when you can pay just one admission and come back as many times as you like throughout the year?”

The 2020 pass also provides discounts on Miami Seaquarium education and camp programs, Dolphin Harbor’s dolphin interaction programs, seal swim, penguin encounter and Sea Trek Reef Encounter, park merchandise and much more.

