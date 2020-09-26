The season’s first real cold front moved through South Florida this week. With the front came rain and a lot of wind that will last into the weekend. The upside of this is that it signals, as it does earth year, the start of the fall migration.

Schools of finger mullet, black mullet, silver mullet, pilchards, threadfin herring, glass minnows, pilchards and ballyhoo are being pushed by the northeast winds into our area. Following these baitfish schools are many kinds of quality fish.

I expect big tarpon, hungry snook, large jack crevalles, barracudas and sharks to be shadowing these schools of baitfish. Look for all these fish along the oceanside of Key Biscayne, in the cuts that lead to the ocean and on the inside waters of Key Biscayne.

Cast net a few mullets, hook one to a Mustad Ultra Point #2 to 5/0 short shank Big Gun hook and cast it into a school of mullet that is getting harassed by hungry tarpon and snook. Chances are you will get a good strike and a nice battle from a worthy predator.

If the predators are ignoring your baits, add some weight to the rig so your bait gets under the baitfish school and now stands out like a sore thumb.

Offshore anglers can expect more king mackerel to be feeding in depths between 80 to 160 feet of water where sailfish will be patrolling that same depth. Bonitos, blackfin tuna, wahoo, barracudas and sharks will be in that area as well. Dolphin fish were scattered all over the ocean before the front arrived. That may be the case this week as well, but with the strong northeasterly winds forecasted, there is a good chance that the dolphin fish will be closer in than before.

Bottom fishermen should have plenty of action from yellowtail and mutton snappers when fishing the natural reefs in depths from 5o feet out to 90 feet of water.

Before heading out, check the most current weather forecast and make sure your equipment is up to the challenge of some of the best fishing of the year!

Tight Lines!

Capt. Sherman operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, at www.getemsportfishing.com.

