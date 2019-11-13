Time to sign up for the Second annual Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair

Registration is now open for the second annual Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair, which will be held on Feb. 9, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Church.

The event’s objective is to motivate young entrepreneurs, ages 8 to 16, to create marketable projects or products and learn the value and market acceptance of their ideas. Kids develop marketing and sales strategies, and interact with customers, during the business fair.

Last year, the young participants manned over 40 booths and operated them as if they were their very own business.

Event organizers Cristina Dalmau and Fernanda Torres are hoping to build on last year’s success.

The fair is endorsed by Acton Academy, which started the Children’s Business Fair in Austin, Texas in 2007. Since then, more than 400 fairs have taken place around the world. It is the largest entrepreneurship event for kids in North America.

To register, online click here or email Cris or Fernanda at kbchildrensbusinessfair@gmail.com.