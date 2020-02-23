Coronavirus educational program coming to Community Center

The Key Biscayne Community Center will host a seminar entitled “The Next Outbreak: What you need to know about Coronavirus and the Flu” in cooperation with the Wistar Institute at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Pandemics are a part of life, past, present and future. Modern medicine helps make them less deadly, but new interventions can take time to develop. When a pandemic strikes -- such as the current coronavirus -- accurate information is just as important as effective treatments.

At the upcoming seminar, Dr. David Weiner, director of The Wistar Institute Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center and a worldwide expert on vaccine development, will discuss epidemic preparedness and new approaches being developed to contain threats and protect global health.

The Wistar Institute is part of a team funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, which at last count has struck more than 75,000 people worldwide, killing about 2,000.

The seminar, free and open to the public, will be held in the Lighthouse Room at the Community Center. There will be a wine and cheese reception at 6:30 p.m. To register, visit the front desk.