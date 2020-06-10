Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Guitar Hotel are reopening Friday, June 12 at Noon. The casinos closed in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International, stated: "Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members."

The casino will open under Seminole Gaming’s new Safe and Sound program, requiring mandatory masks for staff and guests, full-body thermal scanners, plexiglass barriers and rows of unplugged slot machines.

The Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa was the first casino to open in the state back on May 21st.

Allen added, "We are making sure our resorts are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return."