Seniors, and others, beware! Scam artists preying on our virus fears

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, senior citizens are being advised to call the police if anyone knocks on their door trying to offer them COVID-19 testing.

It’s a scam, said Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press, and one targeted toward the most fearful, vulnerable group of people.

“Nobody in government or private industry is knocking on doors offering this,” he said. “They need to call the police department immediately and we’ll respond to their location.”

Scammers, he said, will charge thousands of dollars for the test, “and they’ll get your bank account information. They’ll say it’s best if you do a direct deposit. Or they’ll take your credit card, and before you know it, they’ve already charged $3,000.”

Other common COVID-19-related scams by category include cyber scams, telephone and text-messaging scams, counterfeit product offers, offers to sell fake virus cures and phony charity donation solicitations, according to the attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and leading senior organizations are joining forces to protect older Floridians from COVID-19-related scams, according to a release from the ATtorney General’s office. Moody, along with the American Association of Retired Persons, Association of Mature American Citizens, American Seniors Association and the Florida Council on Aging recently met virtually to discuss emerging scams designed to target older Floridians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seniors are uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19 and to scams designed to exploit the fear surrounding the pandemic to rip off Floridians,” Moody stated in the release. “That is why we are working with the top senior groups in Florida to make sure older Floridians have the resources necessary to avoid falling prey to these fraudsters. I want to thank these groups for the work they are doing to stay on top of emerging scams and keep their members informed.”

Press said another scam includes emails telling people they may have been exposed to the coronavirus and that they need to provide a certain amount of personal information.

“They’re looking for a population that is in a tremendous amount of fear right now,” he said. “And they are going to do anything they can to survive.”

Insurance companies pay for tests, Press said. And soon, the village will offer a drive-by testing site – something he said the city of Miami Beach is already doing.

“In the immediate crisis, where there’s a lot of fear involved, unscrupulous people are going to find a way,” Press said. “I don’t have any direct reports of (scams), but I know it has been happening in south Florida. We are the fraud capital of the world.”

Other tips from the Attorney General’s office:

Be wary of all emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and other healthcare organizations, offering to share information about the virus. For information from these organizations, go directly to the organizations’ websites.

Take extra precaution to avoid spoofed or phony websites by only visiting websites with clearly distinguishable URL addresses. Legitimate websites should display a padlock sign in the URL address bar indicating the site is secure.

Be on the lookout for emails asking for the verification of personal data, including Medicare or Medicaid information, in exchange for receiving economic stimulus funds or other benefits from the government. Government agencies are not sending out emails asking for sensitive personal information in order to receive government funds or other official pandemic financial relief.

If anyone receives a robocall, hang up. Do not press any numbers or characters on your phone. Scammers are calling with offers involving everything from COVID-19 treatments and cures to work-from-home schemes.

Like email phishing scams, text messages from unknown sources may offer hyperlinks to what appears to be automated pandemic updates or interactive infection maps. These are just two examples of ways scammers can install malware on mobile electronic devices, putting the recipient of the message at increased risk for identity theft and financial exploitation.

Ignore offers for COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits. Currently, no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, medications or other prescription or over-the-counter products are available to treat or cure the novel coronavirus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized any home test kits for COVID-19.

To receive help

Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other type of COVID-19 fraud should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or click here.

In Key Biscayne, Chief Press said residents can also call the Key Biscayne Police Department (305) 365-5555.