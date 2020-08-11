Seniors need to socialize

The big news this summer is when, where and how schools will reopen. The other conversation is how this lack of in-person schooling affects children emotionally.

The pundits, psychologists, pediatricians and anyone with a child write about how this affects their life, but I’ve not seen one article about how locked up seniors are emotionally and psychologically affected. They are!

Several of my clients are in “lock down” at their adult living facilities. No one is allowed to leave their room and all activities are through the TV, which none of my clients know how to access. My sweet, wonderful 87-year-old is SO lonely! So are my 91and 92 year olds. They want to be with people. I Facetime with my 87-year-old and after three months I see desperation in her eyes. The staff are her only contacts to the outside world. She begs me to come see her. It is heart wrenching – yet, seemingly, no one cares. The only articles we read that mention seniors discuss the rate of infection and death in long term care facilities.

The Miami Herald recently reported that COVID-19 cases have spiked long term care facilities. There’s finger pointing everywhere, but I can say that all the facilities I’ve been associated with are doing their best. Staff is in PPE gear, double masked with gloves. These facilities are so under the gun they’ve forgotten that there are real people in those rooms with real needs. There comes a point when you have to wonder if the cure is worse than the disease.

None of the seniors who are in upscale assisted living facilities are touched or hugged and they’re barely spoken to. The two times I’ve been able to do a drive-by with my 87-year-old, we both cry – she is overwhelmed that she can see me and Sally (her companion). Imagine what it’s like for residents in Medicaid homes where most people share a room! These places don’t even have drive-bys.

Bottom line, we cannot manage COVID-19. The virus is proving a wily enemy and it’s spiking again all over the world. What we need to do is manage social distancing, cleanliness, and wear a mask when in contact with others.

If it’s OK for grandmas and grandpas to see their grandkids, six feet apart, and with masks on, why isn’t it OK for our seniors to go outside, be six feet apart and wear a mask? You can play bingo, have entertainers and most importantly, there will be socialization. Senior isolation is already an issue.

Let’s think out of the box and do the right thing for those who came before us.

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com