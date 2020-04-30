Sewing machine heroes stepping up, making masks

In times of crisis ordinary citizens are sometimes inspired to heroics. We are familiar with the sacrifices made by health care professionals, first responders, grocery and restaurant workers. An unlikely addition to this group are the super-heroes of the local sewing circle.

When the emergency order went out requiring everyone to wear a mask in public, they quickly became scarce. But our local craft and sewing circle sprang into action, making hundreds of protective masks.

The group members have various levels of sewing experience, but each has an abundance of compassion.

Susan Sawyer, a retired veterinarian, is working at a large dining table with ample natural light, using a modern blue machine. A ziploc bag containing spools of thread and scissors is close at hand.

“I had been sewing blankets with Mary Beebe for the Key Biscayne Community Foundation when the need for masks became apparent,” she said. “It was a natural step to make them.”

Beebe enjoys walking and gardening, but the priority right now is sewing masks. “It’s a joint effort in this house. My husband has taken on the grocery shopping and cooking so I can concentrate on the masks.”

The home workspaces vary in size and equipment. Linda Manla has been a seamstress and designer for over 20 years. She has four machines and a wall rack with 500 spools of embroidery thread.

“I started making masks for friends and family,” she said, continuing to work as she talks. “Then my daughter Kellie White, asked for 50 for her workplace. There was such a need. In the beginning there were no patterns. We didn’t know what we were doing, but people shared online what worked. Then came the million masks challenge and it just exploded.”

Asked why she is doing this, Manla answered, “I am under quarantine anyway. I could just as well be making masks and giving them away to the community.”