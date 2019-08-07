The same weekend the Department of Health issued an advisory to not swim in Crandon Park beaches’ poop-infested waters, a diver was apparently bitten by a shark close by around Bill Baggs State Park.

The story was originally reported by Channel 10 WPLG News.

The upside was that a nearby charter boat picked him right up and the nurses who happened to be onboard knew exactly what to do to get him safely to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he reportedly remains.

Watch update from Channel 10 WPLG News' Neki Mohan as she speaks with nurses who were on-board charter boat that picked up diver after attack