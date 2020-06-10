Shush? Think again – Libraries are much cooler than you remember!

There are an estimated 116,867 libraries in the US today.

One of 50 branches of the Miami-Dade Public Library System is located in the heart of Key Biscayne, at 299 Crandon Boulevard.

The history of libraries are, literally, ancient. In the 1970s, 20,000 clay tablets written in the cuneiform script were found at the ancient library at Ebla in present-day Syria.

Public libraries were first sponsored by the Greek government, although most of the population was illiterate at the time. These spaces served only a small, educated number of people.

Then, each tablet, book or papyrus roll had to be copied by hand, making each volume unique, expensive and inaccessible to most of the population. It wasn’t until 1440 and the invention of Gutenberg’s press that books were reproduced through print.

In Miami, in 1893, Miss Ada Merritt started a library in a public school in Lemon City, and in 1894 the first Miami-Dade library was established by the Lemon City Library and Improvement Association. Its purpose was “reading and the discussion of literature.”

Fast forward to 2020

Yes, you can still sit and quietly read or research, but there are many other impressive and unexpected services offered in today’s libraries. Their programming and neighborhood engagement is a vital part of our communities:

- Access to 3.8 million books, e-books, music, audio-books and videos in Miami-Dade alone!

- Get a free museum pass to visit the new Science Museum or the Perez Art Museum and many others.

- Free Lynda. Access to learning programs like LinkedIN Learning, Mango languages, Axis360, Hoopla.com, the Khan Academy, and OverDrive.

- YouMake spaces offer 3D Design, 3D Printing, Graphic Design, Sewing, Video Production, Photography, Jewelry Making, Music Production, Painting, Robotics etc.

- YouMedia allows patrons to create games, mix music, learn to shoot and edit movies, create a podcast or an app. Learn and use Adobe CS 5 Production Premium, Anime Studio or Final Cut Pro.

- Programs from homework help to language courses, tax and citizenship prep to parenting classes.

- Free access to computers and the internet.

Libraries are Voter Registration Agencies: People can register to vote, update their registration or apply for a vote-by-mail ballot at any library. Many libraries are also polling locations one Election Day.

The 2020 Census: This one of the civic initiatives that libraries support by educating citizens about its importance and impact.