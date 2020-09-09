Some Charter-related perspective on the $100 million bond

This coming November voters will decide if the village council is granted power to issue general obligation bonds and borrow up to $100 million for resiliency projects. As an initial matter it is important to keep in mind that there is a rational basis for every view on this issue and no name calling or belittlement of any person with a different view is warranted. What is warranted is taking the time to understand the issue so your vote is an informed one.

The first thing to consider is the “debt cap.” The village charter prohibits total debt from exceeding (i) 1% of the total assessed value of property in the village or (ii) an amount which would cause the annual debt service to exceed 15% of general fund expenditures. Currently, there is approximately $69 million in borrowing capacity. As such, the debt cap will need to be changed if the proposed borrowing is to occur.

I was honored to serve with Betty Conroy, Luis Lauredo, Roberto Cambo and Michael Hill on the Village Charter Writing Commission. During our debate on the debt cap, concerns were expressed that a debt cap of any type would limit the flexibility of future councils to manage the needs of the village. Ultimately, the commission decided that a debt cap was consistent with the character of the village, and the 1% and 15% limits were a good balance between council flexibility and ultimate resident control over borrowing and spending.

The next thing to consider is the issuance of general obligation bonds. In essence, there are two types of local government borrowing: revenue bonds and general obligation bonds. The primary difference is the collateral. Revenue bonds are secured by a specific revenue source (e.g., storm sewer fees secure storm sewer bonds). General obligation bonds are secured by the local government’s power to levy property taxes. The Florida Constitution requires voter approval for general obligation bonds. This is why we have the right to vote on whether we want to be taxed to pay for the proposed borrowing.

Under the Florida Constitution, the village can levy property taxes at a rate of up to 10 mills (1.0%) of taxable property value. Currently, the village levies property taxes at the rate of 3 mills (0.3%). Based on the unused taxing power of 7 mills, the village clearly has the ability to service the proposed $100 million debt.

The question presented to voters is twofold. One, do you want to be taxed to pay this debt? And two, do you want to grant the proposed borrowing, taxing and spending power to this and future councils sight unseen?

Ed Sawyer