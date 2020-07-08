Aida Levitan invites island residents to check out the film debut from her son, Alex Fumero, on Netflix starting July 8. The film is entitled “Mucho Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.”

Levitan told Islander News it would help her son immensely if Key Biscayners would stream the film during its debut week.

The film has already received a “recommended” rating from the New York Times.

Alex is a Miami-born, Los Angeles-based film producer. The film is directed by Miami-based Kareem Tabsch and Cristina Costantini of Milwaukee.

Walter Mercado Salinas, who died in November 2019, was a Puerto Rican astrologer, actor, dancer and writer best known as a television personality as an astrologer.

To watch a trailer for the movie, click here.