SOS Breast Cancer initiative a real pink showstopper

Janice and Art Framke of 710 Allendale Road sent along this photo of something they woke up to on their front lawn Friday that has been popular with all passersby since, with “over a 100 people” stopping to ask about it and take a photo.

The Framke’s say it is a type of fundraiser for SOS Breast Cancer group, headed up by Victoria Erbel of Key Biscayne. Their next door neighbors, Pat Kelly and Mark Cellette, “Pinked Us.” They paid a $50 donation for it, then we gave $50 to have them “Renested” to someone else’s front lawn.

It has been so much fun watching the Children, walkers, golf carts, bicyclists and cars have been stopping by for photos. “It has been so much fun,” say the Framkes. “It is a great idea for Breast Cancer awareness.”