Spiritual Contemplation: On Gun Violence

Concerning making sense of the uncertainty of the safety and welfare of our families, due to the mass shootings and lack of concern for human life in our country and around the world.

No one wants to hear those dreaded words “Another mass shooting!” when we turn on the television. Immediately our hearts are weighed down with sadness and grief. Our stomachs ache with the thought of “what can be done?”

Can we outlaw guns and think that will fix the problem. Can we make public examples of those who are mentally ill and find themselves behind the trigger of a machine gun remedy the problem? Can we expect Congress to come up with a plan? Can the president wave a magic wand and it will all come to an end?

I remember my grandfather saying when I was a little boy, “when guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.” That has resonated with me all my life.

I personally don’t believe that taking away guns is the answer, it may put a band aid over it for a while. I don’t believe that new laws are the answer either, if these were the answer to the violent, white supremacist, terrorist, raciest, hatred mentality that has permeated our world, I would gladly surrender my guns and obey those new laws. But, I think we all know that the answer lies somewhere else.

As a Christian believer, I know what the Bible says about bringing peace to our land. I will share a passage of Scripture in just a moment. I realize that God has given all of us “free will” therefore, not all believe that the Bible may have the answer to our horrifying dilemma of mass murder in our country and in our world.

But imagine just for a moment that we as a Christian nation all bowed our heads and prayed for our country and our country’s leaders, first of all what community that would generate. What a sense of oneness and love. Just suppose for a moment that the Bible has the answer, what hurt would it do if we just simply did what it said.

The Scripture I promised is found in the Old Testament book of the Bible, II Chronicles Chapter 7 and Verse 14. “Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land.”

I realize that this was when Solomon was asking God to make provisions for the people when they had sinned, and turned away from God. But please understand, God is the same yesterday, today and forever, He hasn’t changed and His Word rings true for all nations.

The four conditions that God gives us are to: number one, humble ourselves, second, is to pray to God asking for forgiveness, third, seek God continually, and fourth, turn from sinful behavior.

As a society and as a nation we are racking our brains trying to figure it out logically. It seems very simple to me that God actually has a plan to bring peace to our country and the rest of the world.

My question today, what could it hurt to try it God’s way? I would like to challenge the people of this great nation to stop for a moment and pray to God for the healing of our land.