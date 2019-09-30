Splash Halloween Bash returning to Miami Seaquarium

One of the area’s most popular Halloween themed attractions is gearing up at the Miami Seaquarium, which will have its Monster Splash Halloween Bash return in October.

The park will feature ghosts and goblins, Halloween-themed marine shows, trick or treating, inflatables, rides and more during the bash, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25-27.

The aquarium’s Bash offers a safe daytime Halloween alternative for kids and their families. There will be trick or treating at Sharky’s Sweet Tooth Stations, kiddie rides and bounce houses at the Little Monsters Play Area. There will also be several Halloween-themed marine animal shows, including the Swashbuckling Pirate Top Deck Dolphin Show, Day of the Dead at Flipper Lagoon, and the Finding Hemo Sea Lion Show.

The Seaquarium , the Park will have fun harvest activities for the entire family to enjoy including a picture-perfect Pumpkin Patch, Create-a-Scarecrow Zone, Flipper’s Dance Party and much more.

For a limited time, purchase general admission tickets for $29.99 or a Monster Fun Pack of four admission tickets for $99. Both offers are available online here.. All Monster Splash Halloween Bash activities are included with admission. Admission to Monster Splash Halloween Bash is free for annual pass holders.