Springtime brings excitement to the Miami Seaquarium with the return of spring camp, where the youthful attendees learn about different kinds of ocean life. The theme is “O-fish-ally spring!”

The camp program offers students from kindergarten to high school the opportunity to learn about environmental issues such as pollution, invasive species, water conservation, habitat destruction and endangered species.

The week-long camp includes one marine mammal show a day, at least one animal interaction a day, arts and crafts, interactive games, and much more. Spring Camp will take place Mar. 23 – 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for campers ages 5 to 15.

Spring Camp registration is now available online. Book online in advance for $195; walk-in campers pay $250/week. For additional information or questions, please call 3(305) 361-5705.