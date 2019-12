St. Agnes students come through again with holiday meals

The “Miracle on Harbor Drive” has once again been a success for St.Agnes Academy, and needy families at Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) will once more be supplied with Thanksgiving food items.

For more than 20 years St. Agnes has asked students to bring at least one grocery bag full of food, with the goal this year of providing a holiday meals for 600 families.