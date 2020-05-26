Another sign of normalcy will be visible on the island as St. Agnes once again, commences daily mass, starting Tuesday, May 26.

This after Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski sent a letter to church members last week announcing the opening. In his letter, the Archbishop outlined the new normal for attending mass, admitting, “These arrangements will take some time getting used to…”

Some of what mass goers will be need to get used to:

- Social distancing will be required with approximately 6 feet separation between persons (except for family members from same household)

- Worshippers are asked to wear a face mask and to keep it on during Mass, removing it only to receive Holy Communion

- Hymnals, missalettes and holy water will be removed from the church

- Facilities will be sanitized between services

- Hand sanitizers will be available at church entrances

- While entering or leaving the church, and in approaching the altar to receive Holy Communion please maintain proper social distance.

- You are asked to pay attention to ushers or others who may be directing.

- After Mass please do not congregate in the church or outside but make your way home.

The actual Mass will also be different. In his letter, Archbishop Wenski is asking parishioners:

- Do not hold hands (for example, during the praying of the Lord's Prayer), or exchange the Sign of Peace.

- Celebrant will not use a facemask while at the altar, but he and other ministers will when they distribute Holy Communion

In his letter, Archbishop Wenski said “Good judgment and reason should guide your decision as to when you should resume coming to Sunday Mass”

At St. Agnes, for the week starting Tuesday, May 26 they will be adding a Noon mass in anticipation of larger attendance and reduced seating capacity. This Mass is only for Tuesday, Wed, Thu and Fri, May 26,27,28,29.

The regular daily Mass schedule will be observed, with an English Mass at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Spanish.

Saturday 5:30 p.m. vigil will be held commencing May 30th.

On Sunday, May 31, the Mass schedule will be as follows:

8:30 a.m. – English

10 a.m. - English

11:30 a.m. – English

1:00 p.m. – Spanish

6 p.m. – English

7:30 p.m. – Spanish

The Blessed Sacrament Chapel will open later in the week.

For more information, call (305) 361-2351. St Agnes Catholic Church is located at 100 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne, Fl 33149.