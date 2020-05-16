St. Christopher’s halls are empty, but classrooms are bustling

“The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:5)

Thank you for taking the time to watch our video (produced and scored by St. Christopher’s Mireya and Tony Medina).

St. Christopher’s has been providing an authentic Montessori education since 1968 as the first Episcopal Montessori school in South Florida. Like the founders of Amazon, Google, Facebook, the future King of England, and too many world renown Montessorians to name, recognize that Montessori is always about learning new ways to enhance our skills and student learning.

This year, that philosophy has been put to the test like never before.

Indeed, our faculty and staff are working harder than ever. Each one of our teachers and assistants, for example, have had to learn software programs and services they had never used before -- new, more user-friendly digital platforms that parents could manipulate as non-educators. Staff has to also coach parents through the processes while managing programs and applications they have just learned. Additionally, they must guide and engage students virtually while doing the same for their own families; in short, balance their personal responsibilities.

St. Christopher’s students and parents are certainly not alone in this endeavor. In terms of content, parents all over the US find themselves in the unique position of supporting their children in home classroom instruction.

It is a tribute to the human spirit when, in response to something as daunting as COVID-19, we summon our wills, move beyond self, and look out for the well-being of others.

We see it in the work St. Christopher’s faculty has done for students. We see it with the uncommon courage of health care workers and other essential service workers. And we see evidence of strength and hope in our environment, which has undergone a moment of healing as carbon footprints have been drastically reduced.

Our journey continues, but we do not journey alone. As many have stated: “We are all in this together.” We do this because we know that, in the mind of one of our children, there lies the cure for cancer -- or the formula for a new vaccine that will help us overcome this type of future challenge.