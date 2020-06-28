On Sunday, Starbucks announced it was suspending all of its advertising on social media platforms. In a statement, Starbucks said it “have discussions internally and with media partners and civil rights organizations to stop the spread of hate speech.”

Starbucks said it continue to post on social media but not with paid promotion.

You may read Starbucks’ statement here.

Although Starbucks is pausing advertising on social media, it is not joining the "Stop Hate For Profit" boycott campaign, which kicked off earlier this month.

On Sunday, Pepsi became the latest company to join the boycott as pressure grows on social sites to crack down on “hate speech,” and is reportedly pulling ads from Facebook. The halt on advertising will run through July and August.

More than 160 companies, including Verizon Communications and Unilever Plc, have agreed to to stop buying ads on Facebook, the world's largest social media platform. The company has come under intense pressure to stop hate speech that is posted on the platform.

In addition to Pepsi and Coca Cola, some of the companies who have joined the #StopHateForProfit movement include Eddie Bauer, the U.S. clothing store chain, Ben & Jerry's, the ice cream maker, The North Face and Mozilla, as well as a host of other smaller companies.